Prices quoted Thursday.
• ADM/Growmark: $3.39.
• County PIK price: corn $3.34; beans $8.39; oats $2.48; winter wheat $4.69; and spring wheat $5.10.
Passed away at home with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his wife, father, brother. He is survived by his mother, 2 sisters and his son. No services are planned.
M. Paul Davis, age 62 of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
