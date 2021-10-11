Prices quoted Monday
ADM/Growmark: $5.28
County PIK price: corn $5.25; beans $12.07; oats $5.01; winter wheat $6.92; spring wheat $9.03.
Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: October 11, 2021 @ 6:05 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.