Prices quoted Thursday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.19.
*County PIK price: corn $7.13; oats $6.11; beans $16.30; winter wheat $9.93; spring wheat $10.14.
Elaine R. Lindeman, 82, of Cedar Falls, Iowa passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo, Iowa. Arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
