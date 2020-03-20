Prices quoted Friday
• County PIK price: corn $3.41; beans $7.93; oats $2.45; winter wheat $4.80; and spring wheat $4.87.
Arlene Lahann, 96, of Clinton passed away Thursday. A Private Funeral will be held and arrangements for a celebration of life are being planned for the future. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
