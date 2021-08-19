Prices quoted Thursday
• ADM/Growmark: $6.35
• County PIK price: corn $6.21; beans $13.80; oats $4.20; winter wheat $7.09; and spring wheat $8.86.
Mark passed away peacefully in his sleep at Aspire Nursing Home in Muscatine. He was a very unique individual with a big heart. Rest Easy Sparky. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family.
