Prices quoted Tuesday
• ADM/Growmark $5.80
• County PIK price: corn $5.56; beans $12.16; oats $6.26; winter wheat $7.76; and spring wheat $9.82.
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: November 16, 2021 @ 4:30 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sgt. Dalton J. Hill (E5), 24 of Fort Bliss, Texas passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 at Fort Bliss, Texas. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Landis Andresen 40 of Clinton, died Sunday Nov. 13, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospital. Funeral service 11:00 AM Saturday Nov. 20th at Pape Funeral Home. Visitation Friday 4-7 PM at funeral home, where further arrangements pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.