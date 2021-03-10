Prices quoted Wednesday.
• ADM/Growmark: $5.27.
• County PIK price: corn $5.36; beans $14.04; oats $3.57; winter wheat $5.99; and spring wheat $5.78.
Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 10, 2021 @ 7:00 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Irene Nielsen 87 of Clinton, passed away on Monday, March 8th in Phoenix, AZ. A Gathering of Family and Friends and Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
Scott Morgan, 53, of Delafield, Wisconsin, formerly of Camanche, passed away, Friday near Bayfield, Wisconsin. Arrangements are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.