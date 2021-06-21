Prices quoted Monday
• ADM/Growmark: $6.79
•County PIK price: corn $6.47; beans $13.48; oats $2.97; winter wheat $6.11; spring wheat $6.94.
SHERIDAN [mdash] John Kershner Van Allen, 78, Sheridan, Wyoming passed on Monday, May 31, 2021, in Billings, Montana with his family by his side. John was born March 13, 1943, to John B. and Elizabeth K. Van Allen in Clinton. After graduation, he attended the University of Wyoming on a baseb…
John M. Newsom 78 Clinton, died Sunday June 20, 2021 at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue. Funeral 11:00 AM Saturday June 26th at Pape Funeral Home. Visitation Friday 4 - 7 PM at funeral home.
Peggy Young, 94, of Clinton passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family and full obituary can be viewed at www.snellzornig.com.
