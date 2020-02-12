Prices quoted Wednesday.
• ADM/Growmark: $3.85.
• County PIK price: corn $3.75; beans $8.41; oats $2.77; winter wheat $4.52; and spring wheat $5.12.
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: February 12, 2020 @ 5:34 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Roberta Wik 88 of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital Cedar Rapids. Cremation rites accorded and a graveside service held at Wheatland Cemetery later date. Pape Funeral Home assisting the family.
Mother of Jim Boyd, Joan Boyd & Ann Fagle. Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 pm on Monday, February 17, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Cedar Falls. Full obituary and condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.