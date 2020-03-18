Prices quoted Wednesday.
• ADM/Growmark: $3.28.
• County PIK price: corn $3.51; beans $7.99; oats $2.49; winter wheat $4.137; and spring wheat $4.82.
Arlene Lahann, 96, of Clinton passed away Thursday. A Private Funeral will be held and arrangements for a celebration of life are being planned for the future. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
