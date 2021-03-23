Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: March 23, 2021 @ 4:54 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Prices quoted Tuesday
ADM/Growmark: $5.58
County PIK price: corn $5.43; beans $13.89; oats $3.22; winter wheat $6.12; spring wheat $5.66
