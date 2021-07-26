Prices quoted Monday
• ADM/Growmark: $6.75
• County PIK price: corn $6.47; beans $14.15; oats $3.91; winter wheat $6.49; and spring wheat $8.32.
Vickie L. Marx-Eble, 57, of Clinton, passed away, Sunday, July 25, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Henry Bartels, 80, of Clinton, formerly of Camanche, died Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Home. Arrangements are pending at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
