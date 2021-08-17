Grains Aug 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Prices quoted Tuesday • ADM/Growmark: $6.43 • County PIK price: corn $6.23; beans $13.85; oats $4.14; winter wheat $7.18; and spring wheat $8.92. Tags Price Oat Agriculture Corn Winter Wheat Wheat County Pik Grain Trending Video Podcasts COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Bush, Yoshiko Popkin, Arnold Fullick, Betty Bormann, Robin Hinz, Albert Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGiving up on datingDating sites aren't for married menClinton man charged with attempted murder following stabbingsUnity Christian School fights eminent domain land seizureCamanche authorizes investigation into complaintTask force arrests Clinton man in meth stingClinton man faces vehicular homicide chargesLetter to the editor: God, not man, controls climateMan faces prison term for sexual abuseNew pastor calls country church 'a special place' Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
