Prices quoted Monday.
• ADM/Growmark: $6.57.
• County PIK price: corn $6.41; oats $6.82; beans $15.59; winter wheat $8.13; and spring wheat $9.23.
Charlene Paarmann, 81 of DeWitt, died Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Genesis DeWitt. Funeral is 11 AM Saturday, February 19th at Grace Lutheran Church DeWitt. Visitation 9-11 AM at the church. Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
John G. Williams, 62 of Clinton, died Sunday, February 13th. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 1:00 to 2:00 PM on Friday, February 19th at the Pape Funeral Home. Services will begin at 2:00.
Larry Wilkins, 83, died Feb. 11, 2022. Funeral is at 1 pm Friday, Feb. 18th at the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Fulton. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4-7 on Thurs. Online obit www.bosmarenkes.com
