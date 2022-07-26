Prices quoted Tuesday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $6.57; oats $4.96; beans $14.50; winter wheat $7.69; spring wheat $8.25.
Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Cloudy skies this evening followed by isolated thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 26, 2022 @ 5:32 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.