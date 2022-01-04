Prices quoted Tuesday
• ADM/Growmark $6.15
• County PIK price: corn $5.87; beans $13.18; oats $6.13; winter wheat $7.33; and spring wheat $9.45.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph..
Updated: January 4, 2022 @ 4:47 pm
Rodney Clair Dobson, 79, of Green Island, IA, died December 28, 2021. Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial visitation will be held Thursday, January 6 from 5pm to 7pm at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston, IA.
