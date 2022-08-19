Prices quoted Friday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.13.
*County PIK price: corn $6.86; oats $3.98; beans $14.94; winter wheat $8.25; spring wheat $8.33.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 5:20 pm
