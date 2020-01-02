Grains Pam Reedy Pam Reedy Author email Jan 2, 2020 7 hrs ago Prices quoted Thursday. • ADM/Growmark: $3.97. • County PIK price: corn $3.74; beans $8.96; oats $2.66; winter wheat $4.58; and spring wheat $5.26. Tags Price Oat Agriculture Linguistics Corn Winter Wheat Wheat County Pik Grain Pam Reedy Author email Follow Pam Reedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS "> This Week's Circulars Obituaries Kathryn "Kay" Young Kathryn "Kay" M. Young, 75, of Clinton passed away December 31, 2019 at her home. Services are scheduled on Saturday, January 11, 2019 at Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes, Clinton. Full obituary will be in Tuesday's paper. Greve, Gerald Helmle, Clyde RICHMOND, John Dec 12, 1961 - Dec 29, 2019 EVERS, Paul Jan 4, 1929 - Dec 30, 2019 "> Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCamanche couple charged with drug offensesTop story of January 2019: Hundreds gather to pay final respects to Clinton firefighterParker charged with Clinton County theftsReisdorf sent to prison on sex abuse chargeTop story of February 2019: Clinton battalion chief attends State of the UnionPlans are moving ahead in downtown ClintonMan charged in Missouri woman's 1987 killingNew buildings and academic achievement: Is there a correlation?Harkey sentenced to prison on drug chargesCRIME WATCH: Clinton Police Department Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.