Prices quoted Friday
• County PIK price: corn $4.10; beans $11.50; oats $2.74; winter wheat $5.74; and spring wheat $4.93.
Rodney V. Jensen 77 of Clinton, died Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020 at his home. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial at St. Irenaeus Calvary Cemetery, Clinton later date. The Pape Funeral Home assisting the family.
Lucille B. Schroeder, 97, died November 25, 2020, at Crestridge Care Center, Maquoketa. A family service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt and will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/schultzfuneralhomes/live. Complete obituary at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Todd Cox, 60, formerly of DeWitt died Wednesday afternoon, November 25, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held in the Spring. Complete obituary at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
STERLING, IL-Sylvia L. Turnbaugh, 91, died, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home, Sterling. Arrangements are pending at Schilling Funeral Home, Sterling, IL.
