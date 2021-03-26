Prices quoted Friday
ADM/Growmark: $5.60
County PIK price: corn $5.41; beans $13.98; oats $3.29; winter wheat $6.09; spring wheat $5.65
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: March 26, 2021 @ 4:41 pm
Tonya L. Berry age 53 of Clinton, passed away Thursday March 18, 2021 in Clinton. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home, Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.