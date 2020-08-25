Prices quoted Tuesday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.48
• County PIK price: corn $3.09; beans $8.75; oats $2.35; winter wheat $5.02; and spring wheat $4.56.
Michael L. "Mike" Shannon age 79 of Clinton, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital. Services are being planned for Saturday, September 5th at the Pape Funeral Home. Visit Mike's obituary at www.papefh.com.
Jonathan M. "John" Drury, age 31 of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are pending at the Pape Funeral Home.
