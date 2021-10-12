Grains Oct 12, 2021 2 hrs ago Prices quoted Tuesday• ADM/Growmark $5.28 • County PIK price: corn $5.17; beans $12.09; oats $5.48; winter wheat $6.78; and spring wheat $9.12. Tags Price Oat Agriculture Corn Winter Wheat Wheat County Pik Grain Trending Video Podcasts COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Schroeder, Angela Striley, Harold VanZuiden, Roland Schocker, William Rutenbeck, Harry Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSister is dating a felonWisconsin investors buy Clinton apartment complexesParr granted deferred judgment in meth caseEnergy company plans solar project in Clinton CountySchool board candidates voice conservative values at forumMercyOne Clinton internal medicine providers moving to new locationToy drive kick-off reflects greater needCity will amend city code to accommodate Nestle Purina expansionPaxton charged in meth caseClinton man sentenced to 17 1/2 years on child pornography charge Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.