Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: October 5, 2022 @ 4:39 pm
Prices quoted Wednesday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $7.54; oats $3.70; beans $13.28; winter wheat $9.52; spring wheat $9.02.
