Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 11, 2023 @ 7:38 am
Prices quoted Thursday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $5.27; oats $3.35; beans $13.47; winter wheat $7.00; spring wheat $7.21.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.