Prices quoted Friday.
*ADM/Growmark: $6.17.
*County PIK price: corn $6.17; oats $6.14; beans $14.80; winter wheat $7.82; spring wheat $8.67.
Earl L. Spencer, 71, of Clinton passed away Thursday, February 4, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Services are being planned at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes. Full obituary will be in Tuesday's paper.
