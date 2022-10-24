Prices quoted Monday.
*ADM/Growmark: $6.64.
*County PIK price: corn $6.73; oats $3.51; beans $13.64; winter wheat $9.06; spring wheat $8.83.
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 48F. S winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Updated: October 24, 2022 @ 5:42 pm
