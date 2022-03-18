Prices quoted Friday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.18.
*County PIK price: corn $7.07; oats $6.14; beans $16.25; winter wheat $9.90; spring wheat $10.16.
Windy this evening with rain showers mixing with snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy this evening with rain showers mixing with snow showers overnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 18, 2022 @ 4:03 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.