Prices quoted Tuesday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.17.
*County PIK price: corn $7.35; oats $6.04; beans $15.80; winter wheat $8.63; spring wheat $8.89.
Thunderstorms...possibly severe, especially early. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Thunderstorms...possibly severe, especially early. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: July 5, 2022 @ 6:06 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.