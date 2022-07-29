Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 6:11 pm
Prices quoted Friday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.48.
*County PIK price: corn $6.79; oats $4.82; beans $15.17; winter wheat $7.95; spring wheat $8.46.
