Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 25, 2022 @ 8:02 pm
Prices quoted Thursday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.35.
*County PIK price: corn $7.01; oats $3.74; beans $15.27; winter wheat $8.52; spring wheat $8.30.
