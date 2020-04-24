Prices quoted Thursday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.22
• County PIK price: corn $2.96; beans $7.98; oats $2.67; winter wheat $5.09; and spring wheat $4.90.
Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy with rain ending for the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 24, 2020 @ 9:11 am
