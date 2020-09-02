Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 2, 2020 @ 5:54 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Prices quoted Wednesday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.62
• County PIK price: corn $3.26; beans $9.25; oats $2.40; winter wheat $5.21; and spring wheat $4.72.
Richard (Dick) Kissack, age 88 of Clinton, died on August 31, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital. Funeral services are being planned for Saturday, September 12th. Arrangements are with the Pape Funeral Home.
