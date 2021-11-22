Prices quoted Monday
• ADM/Growmark $5.91
• County PIK price: corn $5.55; beans $12.45; oats $6.71; winter wheat $7.83; and spring wheat $9.55.
Vernon Dale Newendyke, 88, of rural Lanark, died November 21, 2021. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, with a visitation one hour prior from 11:00-12 p.m., at Law-Jones Eastland, Lanark, Illinois.
Mary Forseen, 77, of Clinton, passed away Monday at her home. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
