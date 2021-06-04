Prices quoted Friday.
• ADM/Growmark: $7.13.
• County PIK price: corn $6.81; beans $15.46; oats $3.17; winter wheat $6.05; and spring wheat $7.09.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Deborah Rae Stillings 61 Clinton, died Wednesday June 2, 2021 in the comfort of her home with family. Funeral service scheduled 2:00 PM Sunday June 13th with visitation Noon until service hour at Pape Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.