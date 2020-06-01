Tom Dalton, 69, died May 26, 2020 at home. Military Rites will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt with interment at Rock Island National Cemetery. A complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
CLINTON [mdash] Gerralen L. Crieger, 73 of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital. According to her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolen…
