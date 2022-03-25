Prices quoted Friday.
- ADM/Growmark: $7.12.
- County PIK price: corn $7.12; oats $6.58; beans $16.50; winter wheat $10.02; spring wheat $10.28.
James "Jim" Ehrhart, age 89 of Clinton, passed away Friday, March 25th. Visitation and services are being planned for next Friday and Saturday, April 1st and 2nd. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Vicki J. White, age 81 of Clinton, passed away Thursday, March 24th at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Private family services are being scheduled for next week. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family..
Mary Jeanne Schawl Dodds, 90, of St. Augustine Florida and Clinton, Iowa, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 24, 2022 in St. Augustine. Services are pending at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig.
