Prices quoted Wednesday
ADM/Growmark: $5.60
County PIK price: corn $5.29; beans $13.58; oats $3.34; winter wheat $6.46; spring wheat $5.53.
DES MOINES [mdash] James R. Oliver, 78, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 16, 2021. He was married to his wife and life partner, Rosalind, for nearly 50 years. She survives. He is also survived by his children, Angela (Ben) Vail of Alabama, Brad (Julie) Oliver of Ohio, Chris (R…
CLINTON [mdash] Bill Holsclaw, 92, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday. Per his wishes there will be no services or visitation. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a future…
