Prices quoted Friday.
• ADM/Growmark: $5.96.
• County PIK price: corn $5.91; oats $5.73; beans $13.65; winter wheat $7.80; and spring wheat $8.78.
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 17F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 17F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: January 14, 2022 @ 5:08 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Donald "Flipper" Thayer, 68, of Sabula, died January 10, 2022 at MercyOne Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00pm Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna with visitation from 11:00am-2:00pm, prior to the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.