Prices quoted Thursday
• ADM/Growmark $5.82
• County PIK price: corn $5.56; beans $12.30; oats $6.32; winter wheat $7.79; and spring wheat $9.72.
Bernadette "Bernie" Koch 68 of Clinton, died Tuesday Nov. 16, 2021 at MercyOne Clinton. Mass at 11:00 AM Monday Nov. 22nd Prince of Peace Parish. Visitation Monday 9-11 AM at church. Pape Funeral Home assisting family.
Rondo Pietscher, 97 of Camanche died Thursday at Park Vista - Camanche. Arrangements are pending at the Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
