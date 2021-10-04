Prices quoted Monday
ADM/Growmark: $5.39
County PIK price: corn $5.29; beans $12.28; oats $4.92; winter wheat $6.83; spring wheat $8.91.
Rosina Jessen, 97 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, at Genesis Medical Center - Davenport. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Edna Dohse, 81, of Clinton, passed away Saturday at WestWing Place - DeWitt. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
POWELL [mdash] Allan Henry Burken, age 77, left this world September 30, 2021 to spend eternity in the presence of Jesus. He was born June 24, 1944 in Clinton, Iowa to Edward and Arletta (Lovell) Burken. A funeral Mass is scheduled for Friday, October 15th at 11:00, at St Joseph Church in Su…
