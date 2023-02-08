Prices quoted Wednesday.
*ADM/Growmark: $6.64.
*County PIK price: corn $6.78; oats $3.61; beans $15.01; winter wheat $8.56; spring wheat $8.58.
Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of rain developing overnight. Low 33F. NE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of rain developing overnight. Low 33F. NE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 8:50 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.