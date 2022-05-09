Prices quoted Monday.
*ADM/Growmark: $7.78.
*County PIK price: corn $7.81; oats $5.96; beans $16.12; winter wheat $11.12; spring wheat $11.45.
Windy early...variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: May 9, 2022 @ 5:09 pm
