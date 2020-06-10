Prices quoted Wednesday
• ADM/Growmark: $3.28
• County PIK price: corn $3.11; beans $8.38; oats $2.71; winter wheat $4.79; and spring wheat $4.89.
Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 56F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: June 10, 2020 @ 5:36 pm
