Prices quoted Friday
ADM/Growmark: $5.49
County PIK price: corn $5.27; beans $13.77; oats $3.50; winter wheat $6.40; spring wheat $5.63
Ron Jurgersen, 89, died Wednesday, March 4, 2021, at Park Vista, Camanche. Visitation 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt with Funeral 10:30 a.m. Monday at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. Complete obituary www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
