Prices quoted Monday
• ADM/Growmark $5.86
• County PIK price: corn $5.73; beans $12.42; oats $6.14; winter wheat $7.64; and spring wheat $9.71.
A few passing clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 9F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Updated: December 6, 2021 @ 5:51 pm
NASHVILLE [mdash] Mr. Kenneth Pestka, age 77, of Nashville, MI, passed away Wednesday, November 17th, at Spectrum Health Pennock Hospital in Hastings MI.
