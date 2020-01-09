Grains Pam Reedy Pam Reedy Author email Jan 9, 2020 2 hrs ago Prices quoted day. • ADM/Growmark: $3.86. • County PIK price: corn $3.75; beans $8.90 oats $2.69; winter wheat $4.50; and spring wheat $5.19. Tags Oat Price Agriculture Corn Winter Wheat Wheat Grain County Pik Linguistics Pam Reedy Author email Follow Pam Reedy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS "> This Week's Circulars Obituaries Sherry Emerson Sherry L. Emerson, 81, of Camanche, Iowa, passed away Thursday at Eagle Point Nursing Home. Services are pending at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory. Mike Daniels Mike Daniels, 62, died January 5, 2020, at Wheatland Manor. Visitation Schultz Funeral from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday with a service at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com. Caven, Bobby Lingle, Mai Rathje Johnson, Carol "> Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.