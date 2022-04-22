Prices quoted Friday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $7.79; oats $6.60; beans $16.72; winter wheat $11.06; spring wheat $11.17.
Helen Niebuhr, 94 of Clinton, passed away Thursday April 21st. Services are scheduled for 11:00 AM next Saturday, April 30th at St. John Lutheran Church. Visitation will be prior to the services. Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
SAN AUGUSTINE [mdash] John Howard Turner, age 85, of San Augustine, Texas, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. Mr. Turner was born March 13, 1937, in Port Lavaca, Texas, to parents Bessie Margaret (Wallace) and John Cox Turner and grew up in the Victoria, Texas, area. He attended Texas A&am…
CLINTON [mdash] Becky L Dann, 68 of Clinton, Iowa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Mercy One Hospital in Clinton, after battling a long illness. The Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrang…
