Prices quoted Tuesday
• ADM/Growmark: $4.10
• County PIK price: corn $3.90; beans $10.21; oats $2.72; winter wheat $6.03; and spring wheat $5.26.
Joseph "Joe" Parker, 90, died October 21, 2020. Funeral: 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, Savanna. Burial: St. John's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Law-Jones Savanna.
NORTH AURORA [mdash] Sharon Ann Reynolds, 82, entered into her eternal glory on October 20, 2020 at her home in North Aurora, IL. She was born on April 19, 1938 to Archie J. and Hattie G. (nee Grazella) Zornig in Clinton, IA. She was united in marriage to Jeremiah "Jerry" Felker Reynolds on …
