Linda L. Sippel, 72, of Thomson, Illinois, passed away at the University of Iowa Hospitals. In lieu of flowers, the family is establishing a memorial fund for Linda. You may share in Linda's life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.
Mavis E. Brown, 71, of Clinton passed away October 4, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory is handling arrangements and her obituary may be viewed by visiting www.snellzornig.com.
SABULA [mdash] Thomas L. Hansen, age 76 of Sabula, Iowa passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his home. In following Thomas's wishes cremation rites have been accorded. No services are being planned at this time. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting. Thomas was born in Chicago on March 28…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.