Prices quoted Monday.
*ADM/Growmark: N/A.
*County PIK price: corn $4.72; oats $3.54; beans $13.13; winter wheat $6.85; spring wheat $7.01.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 18, 2023 @ 6:23 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.